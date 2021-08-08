Advertisement

BNSF train derails near Bismarck

At least 11 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roughly 16 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.

Bismarck Police, Burleigh County Sheriff and Bismarck Fire Department were called out just before 3:15 near Hemlock Street for the derailment.

Yegen Road is closed between Morrison Ave and Apple Creek Road.

BNSF officials are on their way to begin clean up. No reports of injuries at this time.

Your News Leader has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.

