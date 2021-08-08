BNSF train derails near Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roughly 16 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.

Bismarck Police, Burleigh County Sheriff and Bismarck Fire Department were called out just before 3:15 near Hemlock Street for the derailment.

Yegen Road is closed between Morrison Ave and Apple Creek Road.

BNSF officials are on their way to begin clean up. No reports of injuries at this time.

