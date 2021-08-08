Animal shelter struggling to find adopters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This time of year, there tends to be more animals surrendered to animal rescues. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue in Lincoln has seen an explosion in the number of animals at its shelter this year and is finding it difficult to get people to adopt them.

“I think a combination of events have led to what we think we’re seeing right now. Again, everybody’s data collection is a little bit different, but from my experience, it does feel like a lot more of the requests have been coming in hot and heavy,” said Terri Woo, a volunteer at Furry Friends.

Terri isn’t sure what factors are causing the numbers at the shelter to rise, but she guesses it might be because people are spending less time at home than they did last year. She also thinks the increase has to do with Bismarck and Mandan’s growing population. Either way, the numbers are rising.

“I think the condition the animals are coming in, yes so there’s more requests for surrenders, there’s more strays, a little bit of everything, disease has been bad. It’s kind of a bad situation. Hopefully it doesn’t get worse than it already is,” said Shelly Christianson, a volunteer at Furry Friends.

Your News Leader spoke to animal control, and they said the number of strays they’re seeing isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year. However, Terri says the extra animals are putting stress on Furry Friends and she and her colleagues are experiencing what she calls ‘compassion fatigue.’

“It’s awful, and your heart is really heavy because if you’re a compassionate person and an empathetic person, and you wanna just help as much as you can, you know that at some point you just have to say no. And to be the person that has to say no quite a lot is - you’re stuck between a rock and a hard spot,” said Woo.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is a foster-based animal shelter. It can only take in the animals they have room or foster families for.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering an animal, visit furryfriendsrockinrescue.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.