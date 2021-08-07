Work to resume on Burdick Expressway in Minot this week

MINOT, N.D. – With the North Dakota State Fair in the rear-view mirror, work will resume this week on improvements to Burdick Expressway.

Starting this Monday, Aug. 9, ADA-compliant ramps will be installed from 27th Street to 16th Street SE.

There will also be mill and overlay work taking place on Burdick from Valley Street to 1st Street SW.

The city of Minot said traffic at times will be one lane each direction, and drivers are advised to use caution.

