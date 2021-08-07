Advertisement

Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby

Torrie Vader
Torrie Vader(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston woman who provided daycare services in her home for years has been arrested after parents noticed their five-month-old baby suffered from head trauma.

Torrie Vader has been charged with child abuse, a Class A felony, for shaking a baby, which resulted in permanent brain damage. 

When the parents picked up the child on July 16, they noticed the baby was limp and pale with eyes that appeared abnormal, according to an affidavit. 

They took the child to the emergency room where medical personnel identified that it was shaken. The baby was life-flighted to another facility and had to be revived after 11 minutes of CPR. 

When Vader was questioned by the Williston Police Department, she claimed the infant had fallen and that she didn’t notice any injuries.

Vader changed her story multiple times when police told her the injuries sustained were not consistent with a fall.

Vader is currently in the Williams County Correctional Center. She is set to appear in court today to be formally charged and have her bond hearing.

