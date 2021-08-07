Advertisement

Ware grabs 9 boards as USA U-19 team routs Italy in World Cup opener

Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEBRECEN, HUNGARY (KFYR) - The USA U-19 team started World Cup play in a big way on Saturday as they took down Italy 96 to 37 in their first game of round-robin play.

Former Century standout Lauren Ware would start for the red, white, and blue as she would tally 5 points and 9 rebounds in the victory.

Team USA is back in action on Sunday as they will take on Australia. Tip-off is at 1 PM.

