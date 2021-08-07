Turtle Mountain Two Spirit Society walks to celebrate historic equality vote

BELCOURT, N.D. – A year ago Friday, a historic vote changed life for some within the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

Last year in a six to two vote the tribal council voted to amend the tribe’s code to broaden the definition of marriage.

Members of the LGBT2S + community took to the streets to commemorate the occasion.

More than 75 members of the LGBTQ+ and 2 spirit communities and their allies made their way across Belcourt, including newly-appointed tribal councilman Kenny Malaterre who also identifies as a member.

“One thing I always said is if everyone was the same, imagine how boring the world would be. If you’re two spirit I call us unique and virtually a blessing amongst the people, we walk in two worlds,” said Malaterre.

The walk was organized by the Turtle Mountain Two-Spirit society who said they wanted to do something special to celebrate the vote that they said makes them feel seen and heard.

“I think a lot of the people that are a part of this community even the people who aren’t very loud about it, it just helps them feel more welcomed and more loved,” said Vice Chair Veronica Lindgren

Members of the organization said they also had a special way to include those who were no longer there to walk with them.

“Part of what we wanted to do with the shirts that we’re wearing today is leaving the front blank, we wanted to put a message that would symbolize who it is we are and also who we support and for those who are no longer with us today,” said Public Information Officer Greg LeBeau.

A community standing together to celebrate and show support for all of its members.

Friday’s walk was also the first event of the weekend to mark the occasion. The Two Spirit Society will also be hosting an anniversary fashion show Saturday at 2.P.M in the Turtle Mountain Community Center.

The show will feature a local Chippewa member Bineshi Ikwewag and her and her LGBT2S+ inspired designs.

You can find more information online the Turtle Mountain Two Spirit Society’s Facebook page here.

