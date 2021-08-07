Three people in the hospital after Bismarck Expressway crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people are in the hospital after a two-car crash on the Bismarck Expressway near south 26th Street Friday night.

Bismarck Police said a car crossed over the center line around 10:30 p.m. and hit another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Two people were extricated from the cars. Bismarck Expressway was closed for two and a half hours. The crash is still under investigation.

