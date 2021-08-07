Advertisement

Summit Midstream to pay $35 million settlement for largest oil spill in state

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - An oil company operating in western North Dakota will pay $35 million in fines for an oil field spill in 2014 that remains the largest spill in state history.

The settlement comes as Summit Midstream Partners faced criminal and civil lawsuits stemming from a pipeline spill of produced water north of Williston that contaminated more than 30 miles of Missouri River tributaries, land and groundwater.

State Department of Environmental Quality Director David Glatt said investigations showed that the company’s report of 70,000 barrels were well below the actual amount, which is believed to be more than 700,000 barrels according to court documents.

“As we got into the investigation. The spill was a lot larger in quantity and occurred over a longer period of time than we were initially led to believe,” said Glatt

In a statement released on Thursday, President, CEO, and Chairman for Summit Heath Deneke said, “While we consider the overall monetary settlement penalties as severe under the circumstances, we believe that putting this matter behind us is in the best interest of all of Summit’s stakeholders and employees.”

Glatt adds that groundwater contamination still remains around Blacktail Creek and that work to clean and contain it will continue for “several years into the future.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak Trail Day 4
Day 4 of Chad Isaak murder trial
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Wednesday in Sheridan County
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Chad Isaak
Opening statements and questioning of witnesses highlight day three of the Chad Isaak trial

Latest News

7th annual Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive.
Annual drive honors memory of Nathan Artz
Torrie Vader
Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby
KooKoo's Nest
Bismarck boutique expands to new location
Badlands Big Sticks
Badlands Big Sticks help citizens clean-up downtown Dickinson