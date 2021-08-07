Summit Midstream to pay $35 million settlement for largest oil spill in state

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - An oil company operating in western North Dakota will pay $35 million in fines for an oil field spill in 2014 that remains the largest spill in state history.

The settlement comes as Summit Midstream Partners faced criminal and civil lawsuits stemming from a pipeline spill of produced water north of Williston that contaminated more than 30 miles of Missouri River tributaries, land and groundwater.

State Department of Environmental Quality Director David Glatt said investigations showed that the company’s report of 70,000 barrels were well below the actual amount, which is believed to be more than 700,000 barrels according to court documents.

“As we got into the investigation. The spill was a lot larger in quantity and occurred over a longer period of time than we were initially led to believe,” said Glatt

In a statement released on Thursday, President, CEO, and Chairman for Summit Heath Deneke said, “While we consider the overall monetary settlement penalties as severe under the circumstances, we believe that putting this matter behind us is in the best interest of all of Summit’s stakeholders and employees.”

Glatt adds that groundwater contamination still remains around Blacktail Creek and that work to clean and contain it will continue for “several years into the future.”

