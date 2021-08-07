Seeking refugee resettlement partner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Lutheran Social Services announced their dissolution last winter, many of their programs were absorbed by the Department of Human Services.

One of those programs was the refugee resettlement program.

DHS has temporarily taken over the day-to-day management of the foster care side of the program, but are looking for a vendor or non-profit to take that over similarly to LSS.

The last legislative session gave DHS $6 million for resettlement services.

“We have a lot of paranoia out there about illegals coming to North Dakota. Refugees are not illegals. They’re all vetted federally and then come to this state for resettlement or jobs or to live here,” Sen. Howard Anderson, R-Turtle Lake, said.

DHS provides the program with financial aid and access to federal resources for additional aid and medical assistance.

DHS said they’re expecting the U.S. to accept 125,000 refugees over the next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.