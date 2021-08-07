Roosevelt Park Zoo joins Minot Kiwanis, City Band in celebrating 100 years

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot celebrated its 100-year anniversary Saturday.

The centennial celebration featured several events including a pancake breakfast, a ribbon cutting, a concert and lots of activities for the kids.

Two organizations that were involved, the Kiwanis Club and the Minot City Band are also celebrating their own 100-year celebration, making the event that much more special.

“To be here in the park like this with their 100th anniversary as well, it doesn’t get any better than this, it’s just fantastic,” said Joe Alme Conductor of the Minot City Band.

“It’s magic. I think Minot is magical, I love living here and I just love being involved with the community. And I love the zoo, it’s been an awesome day,” said Lindsey Stenson President of the Kiwanis Club in Minot.

The newest zoo director, Jeff Bullock spoke about what it really means to keep a zoo alive for a 100 years, as well.

“For a zoo to stay afloat for a 100 years, it takes more than just animals. It takes staff, people who care about the animals, but it takes more than that. It takes a community that supports the zoo,” said Bullock.

The Minot Park District will be donating the entire day’s revenue to go to the new leopard exhibit set to open in fall of 2022.

