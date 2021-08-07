Minot Public Schools students returning to school with packed hallways

MINOT, N.D. – Kids go back to school in the coming weeks and many will return to bigger classrooms and packed hallways.

Within Minot Public School District, more than 7,600 students are enrolled in classes this fall and more are still signing up.

“We’re very carefully watching those numbers and we are seeing those numbers increase pretty extensively over the last few day with more and more families reaching out to start that enrollment process,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, MPS Superintendent.

Many classrooms will be over capacity.

“My room has a capacity of 26, and I am over that in almost all my sections. And we will make do, we will have different desks brought in, chairs brought in,” said Lisa Wolf, MPS teacher.

However, fuller hallways and longer lines, also bring more opportunities for education.

“I have never had a problem with having large class sizes because that means my curriculum especially the finance classes I teach the curriculum is getting to more and more kids so i don’t mind it, is it a lot more work on my end? It is,” said Wolf.

MPS isn’t the only one seeing large increases in students.

“We are getting close to a number that would be capacity, but we are not quite there yet. We have areas where we could still add some students. But definitely with added enrollment comes extra work and extra preparation,” said Jeff Ringstad, Our Redeemer’s Christian School Superintendent.

While Our Redeemer’s may be able to support the increase for the next few years, many within the MPS community do not think they can support the growth much longer.

“Ideally, I would love to see a new high school being built. And especially a comprehensive 9-12 you know, make Magic City 9-12, have a the new high school be 9-12. I think that’s what best for kids,” said Wolf.

A bond is currently being worked on for MPS to help them expand to the building they had purchased last summer.

School officials attribute the increase of students to the younger generation of people in the area starting families, as well as the military.

The first day of school for MPS is Aug. 24.

