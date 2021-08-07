Man dies from medical emergency during police altercation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a man has died following an attempt to take him into custody.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Bismarck Police say they responded to the 300 block of E Turnpike Avenue for a report of a man screaming outside of a residence. Officers say the man then attempted to flee, and fought and threatened to kill officers trying to arrest him.

Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing life saving efforts, the man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.