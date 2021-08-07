Advertisement

Man dies from medical emergency during police altercation

Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing...
Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing life saving efforts, the male was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.(AP)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a man has died following an attempt to take him into custody.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Bismarck Police say they responded to the 300 block of E Turnpike Avenue for a report of a man screaming outside of a residence. Officers say the man then attempted to flee, and fought and threatened to kill officers trying to arrest him.

Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing life saving efforts, the man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

