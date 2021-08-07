Man arrested in connection with bomb threat at Towner bank

TOWNER, N.D. – A man was taken into custody Thursday after a threat was called in to a bank in Towner, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Trey Skager confirmed the threat was called in to the Merchants Bank branch in Towner.

Authorities blocked off a one-block radius around the bank while a bomb squad investigated as a precaution.

After searching the building, the threat was deemed non-credible, according to Skager.

The FBI and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the incident.

The suspect’s name is being withheld at this time.

