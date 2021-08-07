Advertisement

Life-size games help long-term care residents in Mohall stay active

Residents at the long-term care facility in Mohall took part in a life-size version of Hungry...
Residents at the long-term care facility in Mohall took part in a life-size version of Hungry Hungry Hippos Friday.(none)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHALL, N.D. – Residents at the long-term care facility in Mohall took part in a life size childhood board game activity Friday.

Residents got to try their hands at Hungry Hungry Hippos.

The activity was inspired by a Facebook post one of the nurses saw and thought it would be a great way to get residents out of their rooms and socialize.

After a few times playing, residents enjoyed the competitiveness of the game and staff are happy it encourages physical activity.

“A lot of them forgot what Hungry Hungry Hippos was, so when we were talking about we showed some of them the clip on Facebook that we had found and they were like, ‘Oh that looks kind of fun,’ so we tried it,” said Activities Director Shana Hoskin.

Hoskin added it has been a pretty good success and is looking forward to finding new games to bring to the facility.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Chad Isaak Trail Day 4
Day 4 of Chad Isaak murder trial
Torrie Vader
Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Two injured in head-on crash near Mandaree, ND

Latest News

A Minot organization aimed at helping provide pet food to families struggling to take care of...
Blessed Pets expands services across the region
Within Minot Public School District, more than 7,600 students are enrolled in classes this fall...
Minot Public Schools students returning to school with packed hallways
Starting this Monday, Aug. 9, ADA-compliant ramps will be installed from 27th Street to 16th...
Work to resume on Burdick Expressway in Minot this week
The department indicated the scam is circulating through phone calls and text messages as well...
Garrison Police warn of phone scammers posing as City Auditor