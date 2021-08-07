Life-size games help long-term care residents in Mohall stay active

MOHALL, N.D. – Residents at the long-term care facility in Mohall took part in a life size childhood board game activity Friday.

Residents got to try their hands at Hungry Hungry Hippos.

The activity was inspired by a Facebook post one of the nurses saw and thought it would be a great way to get residents out of their rooms and socialize.

After a few times playing, residents enjoyed the competitiveness of the game and staff are happy it encourages physical activity.

“A lot of them forgot what Hungry Hungry Hippos was, so when we were talking about we showed some of them the clip on Facebook that we had found and they were like, ‘Oh that looks kind of fun,’ so we tried it,” said Activities Director Shana Hoskin.

Hoskin added it has been a pretty good success and is looking forward to finding new games to bring to the facility.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.