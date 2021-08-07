Garrison Police warn of phone scammers posing as City Auditor

GARRISON, N.D. – The Garrison Police Department said a phone scam is currently making the rounds where the scammers are posing as City Auditor Diane Affeldt and offering money in the form of a grant.

The department indicated the scam is circulating through phone calls and text messages as well as through Facebook messenger, and a picture of Affeldt even pops up with the message.

Citizens are cautioned not to give out any personal information and to avoid responding to these calls or messages.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.