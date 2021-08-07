Eight North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers return to Bismarck after nine month deployment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the North Dakota National Guard returned home to Bismarck after a deployment to the nation’s capital.

Eight soldiers from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment reunited with family and for some it was the first time seeing relatives in nine months. The unit mobilized days before the 2020 election to help other troops with security. Kelly Glovich says it was her first time in D.C. and receiving a homecoming is overwhelming.

”It’s feels awesome to [come] back. I never thought I’d miss North Dakota this much actually. We had a really good time there and we got to see a lot of cool stuff, but I’m so excited to be home and see my family,” said Glovich.

Six more soldiers are expected to return home soon. About 30 to 40 North Dakota guard members are still on missions in D.C.

