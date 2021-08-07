Advertisement

Eight North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers return to Bismarck after nine month deployment

North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers return home
North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers return home(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the North Dakota National Guard returned home to Bismarck after a deployment to the nation’s capital.

Eight soldiers from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment reunited with family and for some it was the first time seeing relatives in nine months. The unit mobilized days before the 2020 election to help other troops with security. Kelly Glovich says it was her first time in D.C. and receiving a homecoming is overwhelming.

”It’s feels awesome to [come] back. I never thought I’d miss North Dakota this much actually. We had a really good time there and we got to see a lot of cool stuff, but I’m so excited to be home and see my family,” said Glovich.

Six more soldiers are expected to return home soon. About 30 to 40 North Dakota guard members are still on missions in D.C.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Chad Isaak Trail Day 4
Day 4 of Chad Isaak murder trial
Torrie Vader
Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby
Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing...
Man dies from medical emergency during police altercation

Latest News

STEM expo
MDU Resources STEM Expo
Welcome House Bismarck
Welcome House organization helps fight homelessness in Bismarck
Bismarck Expressway Crash
Three people in the hospital after Bismarck Expressway crash
Roosevelt Park Zoo
Roosevelt Park Zoo joins Minot Kiwanis, City Band in celebrating 100 years