Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: Birch trees

By Dan Cashman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The lack of rain is bad for lawns but it also affects trees. Dan Cashman show us.

Because of the dry summer last year we are having a similar summer now a lot of trees like these birch trees died back we know their hearty.

NDSU at Fargo introduced this Pinnacle Birch in fact their hearty to about 35 below zero maybe even 40 below. It didn’t get that cold last year.

This is the result of the drought we have been going though. Now it’s about to get cooler, usually about the middle or end of August it’s cooler, and it’s a good time to plant trees and shrubs again. And these trees actually look pretty good now compared to early in the spring basically if you have a lawn that doesn’t look great or shrubs that died back prune the deadwood like up on top you still can do it and water water water because we need to make up that nature isn’t giving us. There’s also a little leave scorch that’s just from the heat but they’ll be ok so tend to your plants a little more and think about planting when it cools off because it’s getting to be a good time until next week good gardening.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Chad Isaak Trail Day 4
Day 4 of Chad Isaak murder trial
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Two injured in head-on crash near Mandaree, ND
Torrie Vader
Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby

Latest News

Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden
Pet Adoption
Pet Adoption
Chad Isaak Trial Day 5
Chad Isaak Trial Day 5
Payton Otterdahl welcomed back to Fargo
Otterdahl returns home from Tokyo