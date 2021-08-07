Dan’s Garden: Birch trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The lack of rain is bad for lawns but it also affects trees. Dan Cashman show us.

Because of the dry summer last year we are having a similar summer now a lot of trees like these birch trees died back we know their hearty.

NDSU at Fargo introduced this Pinnacle Birch in fact their hearty to about 35 below zero maybe even 40 below. It didn’t get that cold last year.

This is the result of the drought we have been going though. Now it’s about to get cooler, usually about the middle or end of August it’s cooler, and it’s a good time to plant trees and shrubs again. And these trees actually look pretty good now compared to early in the spring basically if you have a lawn that doesn’t look great or shrubs that died back prune the deadwood like up on top you still can do it and water water water because we need to make up that nature isn’t giving us. There’s also a little leave scorch that’s just from the heat but they’ll be ok so tend to your plants a little more and think about planting when it cools off because it’s getting to be a good time until next week good gardening.

