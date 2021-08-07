Advertisement

Blessed Pets expands services across the region

A Minot organization aimed at helping provide pet food to families struggling to take care of...
A Minot organization aimed at helping provide pet food to families struggling to take care of their animals will now be offering their services to nearby towns and cities.(none)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot organization aimed at helping provide pet food to families struggling to take care of their animals will now be offering their services to nearby towns and cities.

During the pandemic, the Phillips family began running an animal food pantry to help pets in need.

“We give out pet food to people Monday and Friday, cat food, dog food, horse food, anything you can think of,” said Blessed Pets Creator Emma Phillips.

Since their launch earlier this year, they said they have continued to see a need for their services, and not just in Minot.

“We get calls from people in Mandan or Max or people in Ryder, Stanley, New Town, places we haven’t been to before,” explained Blessed Pets Creator Toby Phillips.

The charity will now begin working with soup kitchens in those areas to help more people feed their pets.

“We’ve expanded to Bismarck, Mandan, New Town, Stanley, and Ryder, announced Emma.

More than 1000 families, every month rely on the Phillips family to help feed their pets.

For information on how to donate to blessed pets or if you or someone you know is having trouble feeding their pets visit the Blessed Pets Facebook page.

