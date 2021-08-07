Bismarck boutique expands to new location

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - KooKoo’s Nest, a popular boutique for women’s clothing and formal wear in Bismarck, has changed locations.

The new building is triple the size of the previous space. Kinzey Fockler, the store’s owner, says the move will benefit the store and the community.

“We’re right off the interstate, right off state street, so I think that will help with our smaller communities coming to our store. But also, within Bismarck, the parking is so much better here for our clientel, and it’s really close to all the high schools in town that we service. So, I just think overall, it’s a great move for our community, and a great move for our store,” said Fockler.

KooKoo’s Nest had a soft opening last week, but their grand opening is this weekend on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Check them out on Facebook or on their website at shopkookoos.com.

