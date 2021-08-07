Advertisement

Bismarck 15′s making final preparations before trip to World Series

Bismarck 15's
Bismarck 15's(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 7, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Next week, the Bismarck 15s will head down to the lone star state in quest of a World Series title. It will perhaps mark the biggest games of their lives so far but that didn’t stop the team from having a little fun ahead of time.

Friday, the team had their final full practice before travel day on Monday and players were decked out in their finest jerseys as it was jersey day.

All fun aside, the team did put in some work as they are preparing to take on the host team, Eagle Pass on Wednesday.

Playing against the host team on their home turf can be tough, but the 15′s prefer it that way.

“You know I think that’s an actual good thing. Just because it’s hosted at Eagle Pass, I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of fans for them coming out and I feel we play better when there’s a bunch of people rooting against us,” said outfielder Gavin Lill.

We’ll have much more on the 15′s next week right here on Your News Leader.

