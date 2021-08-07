Advertisement

Annual drive honors memory of Nathan Artz

7th annual Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive.
7th annual Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive.
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Family, friends, and supporters of Nathan Artz honored his memory Friday by hosting the 7th annual Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive.

The event was held at St John the Apostle Church.

Nathan died in 2014 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Before then he helped give back to the community by doing blood drives.

Now, his family hosts a blood drive each year in his name.

“We started doing it just for one year and it was so successful the blood drive,  that we just kind of felt that he must want us to keep doing it,” said Brenda Artz, Nathan’s mother.

The Artz family said their goal for the day was 100 donations.

