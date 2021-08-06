Two injured in head-on crash near Mandaree, ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Patrol says a two-vehicle accident occurred when a southbound truck and a northbound pickup on ND-22 collided head-on near mile marker 138. The accident took place Thursday evening around 6:43 pm.

Investigators say a Dodge Ram pickup failed to negotiate the curve and crossed the double solid yellow center line striking a Kenworth Truck Tractor, Tanker trailer loaded with water.

The Driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. The driver of the 2020 Kenworth truck was transported by ambulance to CHI Alexius in Dickinson.

The roadway was closed for cleanup and investigation for approximately 5 hours, reopening at midnight CT

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.