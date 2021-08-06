Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Two-Spirit Society to celebrate one-year mark of marriage equality vote

(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – Members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians are celebrating the one-year anniversary of marriage equality being passed into law on the reservation.

The Turtle Mountain Two-Spirit Society will host its first annual celebration of marriage equality walk Friday afternoon.

The walk starts in the Jollies parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and is making its way full circle across downtown Belcourt.

Last year on Aug. 6 the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal council voted to amend the tribes code to broaden the definition of marriage.

The vote passed changing the tribe’s definition of marriage from husband and wife to spouse.

To also commemorate the occasion, Saturday the society will also host a celebratory fashion show in the turtle mountain community center auditorium at 2 p.m.

Your News Leader will have coverage of Friday’s event on the Night Report after the Olympics.

