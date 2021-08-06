ND Tourism’s annual sunflower map highlights blooming fields

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunflower are starting to bloom across North Dakota.

The USDA reports nearly half of the state’s fields are blooming this week.

If you’re hoping to snap a few photos of the flowers, this map can help you find the perfect field.

This is the third year the tourism department and the National Sunflower Association have published the map. This year’s map includes 17 producers from every corner of the state.

Tourism director Sara Otte Coleman says they had farmers calling their department this year and asking to be included.

“I think I think producers are just really proud of the work that they do and you know it’s something really visual and vibrant and they’re just happy to share that with visitors,” Otte Coleman said.

All of the fields on the map are just off of state or county highways.

There is a mailbox in several of the fields on the map. That mailbox has a QR code that if you scan takes you to the map, where you’ll also find links to learn more about sunflower.

You can find the sunflower map at www.ndtourism.com/best-places/let-amazing-sunflower-put-smile-your-face

