ND healthcare professionals share concerns as COVID-19 numbers rise

MINOT, N.D. – COVID-19 rates are starting to climb back in North Dakota.

Since the start of July North Dakota went from a little over 150 active cases to more than 600 as of Aug. 4.”I really am concerned about those numbers, I have been vaccinated so I feel I am safer because of it,” said Lolly Gorze, Minot.

Roxanne Vendsel with First District Health Unit says they’ve seen it rise after July 4, the McQuade’s tournament in Bismarck, and likely the State Fair.

“I think we’re going to see that same thing happen when we go back into school and we have sporting events where folks are gathered in close proximity not wearing masks, I think we’re going to see another uptick in our numbers,” said Vendsel, director of nursing.

About 50% of North Dakota’s population is vaccinated according to the healthcare provider.

”I am going to be apprehensive about large gatherings and probably will wear my mask again if the numbers go a lot higher,” said Gorze.

Officials say it usually takes between 10 days and two weeks after a significant event to see the effect on case numbers.

First district says they are seeing more cases in the 45 and younger categories than in the older groups. That’s a shift from what the state saw during the first wave.

