Mistrial declared in Williams County murder case

WILLISTON, N.D. – The courts have declared a mistrial in the case of a 44-year-old man charged with murder in Williams County.

A jury trial was slated to begin Thursday for 44-year-old Steven Rademacher.

Prosecutors charged Rademacher with AA felony murder, in the death of 24-year-old Dyson Bastian.

Investigators say in July 2019 Rademacher drove his truck into a group of people, striking Bastian and two others.

The Williams County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed that Judge Paul Jacobson declared a mistrial, but could not confirm the reason.

It’s unclear when a retrial will be scheduled.

Rademacher also faces two counts of attempted murder and three counts of terrorizing in connection with the incident.

