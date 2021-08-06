Advertisement

Mistrial declared in Williams County murder case

The Williams County Clerk of Court's office confirmed that Judge Paul Jacobson declared a...
The Williams County Clerk of Court's office confirmed that Judge Paul Jacobson declared a mistrial, but could not confirm the reason.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. – The courts have declared a mistrial in the case of a 44-year-old man charged with murder in Williams County.

A jury trial was slated to begin Thursday for 44-year-old Steven Rademacher.

Prosecutors charged Rademacher with AA felony murder, in the death of 24-year-old Dyson Bastian.

Investigators say in July 2019 Rademacher drove his truck into a group of people, striking Bastian and two others.

The Williams County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed that Judge Paul Jacobson declared a mistrial, but could not confirm the reason.

It’s unclear when a retrial will be scheduled.

Rademacher also faces two counts of attempted murder and three counts of terrorizing in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Stimulus checks forever?
Chad Isaak
Opening statements and questioning of witnesses highlight day three of the Chad Isaak trial
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One killed in crash Wednesday in Sheridan County

Latest News

Malaterre, a previous runner-up in a council election, was sworn in as a District 1 Councilman...
Councilman selected in Turtle Mountains to replace new Indian Affairs Commissioner
Bismarck woman has become an international bug dealer
ND healthcare professionals share concerns as COVID-19 numbers rise
Healthcare workers encouraged by first vaccinations