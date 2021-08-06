Mistrial declared in Williams County murder case
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. – The courts have declared a mistrial in the case of a 44-year-old man charged with murder in Williams County.
A jury trial was slated to begin Thursday for 44-year-old Steven Rademacher.
Prosecutors charged Rademacher with AA felony murder, in the death of 24-year-old Dyson Bastian.
Investigators say in July 2019 Rademacher drove his truck into a group of people, striking Bastian and two others.
The Williams County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed that Judge Paul Jacobson declared a mistrial, but could not confirm the reason.
It’s unclear when a retrial will be scheduled.
Rademacher also faces two counts of attempted murder and three counts of terrorizing in connection with the incident.
