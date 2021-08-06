Less rain, less wine for Burlington winery

BURLINGTON, N.D. – The drought has impacted many kinds of ag producers, including some that wouldn’t come to mind right away—like wineries.

“They are considerably smaller than normal. They are starting to ripen up and develop the sugars,” said owner and operator of Pointe of View Winery, Jeff Peterson, as he pointed at a grape vine.

Peterson owns one of the oldest wineries in the state.

In a good year, the crop produces 5,000 lbs. of grapes, which usually yields around 1,500 bottle of wine, but this is not a good year.

“Believe it or not, I don’t believe will probably get anything more to be able make 50 gallons, which is probably a quarter of normal,” said Peterson.

Crop insurance will not provide relief.

“We could have the insurance to off-set that crop if we pay a dollar and a quarter a pound say from previous averages of previous years but it’s the wine that we won’t have, that’s where the real loss is at,” Peterson said.

But, Peterson said this is part of the business and the winery will make it through one way or another.

“We’ll whether through it and you know try to off-set by making some other wines some ore fruit wines or some meads to off-set some shortages like in the grapes here,” Peterson said as he looked at over his vineyard.

Harvest season is in the coming weeks, and while usually it involves many people, Peterson said it will be a smaller operation.

The winery’s most popular wine is called ‘Terra Haute Rouge’, which is made right from this grapes and sells out every year.

