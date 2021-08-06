Advertisement

Healthcare workers encouraged by first vaccinations

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Healthcare workers we spoke to say they are encouraged to see a large number of people coming in for first their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those we talked to say they believe the news of the Delta variant may be driving more people in the door to get the shot. They also see more people willing to get it after getting their questions answered by their doctor.

“I think if we can get out more education, and have some one on one conversations with some of those that have some questions I think that will definitely help,” said Roxanne Vendsel, FDHU Director of Nursing.

Vendsel says they see some people that are still very reluctant to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Stimulus checks forever?
Chad Isaak
Opening statements and questioning of witnesses highlight day three of the Chad Isaak trial
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One killed in crash Wednesday in Sheridan County

Latest News

Bismarck woman has become an international bug dealer
ND healthcare professionals share concerns as COVID-19 numbers rise
Less rain, less wine for Burlington winery
Day 4 of Chad Isaak murder trial