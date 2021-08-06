Healthcare workers encouraged by first vaccinations

MINOT, N.D. – Healthcare workers we spoke to say they are encouraged to see a large number of people coming in for first their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those we talked to say they believe the news of the Delta variant may be driving more people in the door to get the shot. They also see more people willing to get it after getting their questions answered by their doctor.

“I think if we can get out more education, and have some one on one conversations with some of those that have some questions I think that will definitely help,” said Roxanne Vendsel, FDHU Director of Nursing.

Vendsel says they see some people that are still very reluctant to get the vaccine.

