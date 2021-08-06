Advertisement

Councilman selected in Turtle Mountains to replace new Indian Affairs Commissioner

Malaterre, a previous runner-up in a council election, was sworn in as a District 1 Councilman Wednesday. He will finish the rest of Davis' term.(Jamie Azure)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe has selected Kenny “Bugger” Malaterre to fill the vacancy on the tribal council left by Nathan Davis, who left the council to serve as the new North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner.

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said he submitted a three-day meeting request and called for nominations to fill the open spot. He said two people were nominated, and the council voted to appoint Malaterre to the position.

In June, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, appointed Nathan Davis to replace the outgoing Scott Davis, who had served as commissioner for nearly 12 years.

