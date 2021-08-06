BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Insects are something most people what to get rid of, but for one local business, isopods have become very valuable commodities.

A Bismarck woman has become an international bug dealer and her sales have skyrocketed since the pandemic began.

Laura Riepl is up to her eyeballs in creepy crawlers, and she likes it that way. Riepl began breeding bugs to feed her reptiles several years ago, and the hobby slowly grew into a business.

Smug Bugs sells isopods, an order of crustaceans that are biologically similar to crabs , to people around the country. Riepl has processed more than 1600 orders in the last few months, most of them by herself.

”It’s really exciting, because I thought I was going to be behind a desk doing accounting work my whole life, I never thought I would be working with bugs or animals for a living, so it’s very exciting. It’s kind of scary, because this is uncharted territory. You hear of people starting businesses, you don’t hear of people starting businesses selling itty bitty bugs,” Riepl said.

Smug Bugs has grown from a pet project to a bona fide business venture.

As it picks up steam, however, she’s had to hire employees, and has moved the business from her house to a separate building. Her employees certainly aren’t complaining.

”It is so much fun. It is genuinely my favorite job that I think I’ve ever had,” said Rain Freidt, Smug Bug employee.

When considering her success, Riepl credits her family for their support. Her husband Ben has been cheering her on since the beginning.

“It feels fantastic. I mean, it’s so fun watching her succeed and helping her succeed, and it’s fun to just be part of it,”Freidt said.

The isopod business is lucrative. According to Riepl, the little crustaceans sell for more than you might think.

”We have isopods in our collection that are valued higher than their weight in gold,” said Riepl.

Some of Riepl’s isopods go for as much as $80 per bug. She says they make good pets and function as tank cleaners for reptile tanks.

