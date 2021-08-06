Big legislative changes could come to Williston, Northwest ND during redistricting process

WILLISTON, N.D. - U.S Census data shows that North Dakota saw an increase of 106-thousand people compared to 2010, which will mean big changes for the state’s legislative map.

The state’s redistricting committee will meet on August 26th to begin the redrawing of district lines, which is based on population. With 47 districts, that means each district will need to have around 16,400 people. Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, who is on the committee, expects big changes in northwestern North Dakota, including the possibility of creating a new district for Williams County.

“Williams County, now it looks like it has enough population to have two legislative districts all by itself, and even a little bit excess, which means Divide County, Burke County, and Mountrail County, which are part of District 2 with Williams County have to shift to some degree as well,” said Bekkedahl.

Bekkedahl says his hope is to see the west gain at least one legislative district. He predicts that Fargo and Bismarck could also see an additional district, meaning the rural districts will get much larger.

Census data will be available on Aug. 16, legislators will then spend time in September and October to have the new lines ready for a vote during a special session in November.

