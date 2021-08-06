Badlands Big Sticks help citizens clean-up downtown Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you were driving in downtown Dickinson this morning, you may have noticed residents picking up trash. It’s part of an effort to clean up the city, and some familiar faces decided to help.

Most days, the Badlands Big Sticks players are on the baseball diamond. But Friday morning, they were in downtown Dickinson helping the community clean-up straws, cups, and cigarette butts off the streets and sidewalks.

“It’s like we’re a resident, we’re just here to help our own community better itself and we just want to leave a lasting impact that people will enjoy,” said Joseph Harris, Badlands Big Sticks.

The Downtown Dickinson Association hosted the clean-up downtown event. The executive director says it’s a way to bring youth and the baseball stars together for a good cause.

“Our big sticks are definitely role models to the youth in our community, they are constantly out and doing stuff,” said Abi Rohrer, Downtown Dickinson Association.

Thomas Gillen was one of the youth tagging along and says it’s not every day you get to hang out with your hometown team.

“The big sticks are helping us, and it just feels good,” said Thomas Gillen, Dickinson.

“We love the community and the community loves us right back and it just makes for a great experience over the summer,” said Harris.

It’s the start of a sendoff the baseball players say they will never forget.

The team plays two more games in Dickinson and then head to the playoffs. They hope to win the divisional series and then go on to win the league championship.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.