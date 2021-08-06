Advertisement

Badlands Big Sticks help citizens clean-up downtown Dickinson

Badlands Big Sticks
Badlands Big Sticks(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you were driving in downtown Dickinson this morning, you may have noticed residents picking up trash. It’s part of an effort to clean up the city, and some familiar faces decided to help.

Most days, the Badlands Big Sticks players are on the baseball diamond. But Friday morning, they were in downtown Dickinson helping the community clean-up straws, cups, and cigarette butts off the streets and sidewalks.

“It’s like we’re a resident, we’re just here to help our own community better itself and we just want to leave a lasting impact that people will enjoy,” said Joseph Harris, Badlands Big Sticks.

The Downtown Dickinson Association hosted the clean-up downtown event. The executive director says it’s a way to bring youth and the baseball stars together for a good cause.

“Our big sticks are definitely role models to the youth in our community, they are constantly out and doing stuff,” said Abi Rohrer, Downtown Dickinson Association.

Thomas Gillen was one of the youth tagging along and says it’s not every day you get to hang out with your hometown team.

“The big sticks are helping us, and it just feels good,” said Thomas Gillen, Dickinson.

“We love the community and the community loves us right back and it just makes for a great experience over the summer,” said Harris.

It’s the start of a sendoff the baseball players say they will never forget.

The team plays two more games in Dickinson and then head to the playoffs. They hope to win the divisional series and then go on to win the league championship.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak Trail Day 4
Day 4 of Chad Isaak murder trial
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Wednesday in Sheridan County
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Chad Isaak
Opening statements and questioning of witnesses highlight day three of the Chad Isaak trial

Latest News

Torrie Vader
Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby
KooKoo's Nest
Bismarck boutique expands to new location
Big legislative changes could come to Williston, Northwest ND during redistricting process
Turtle Mountain Two-Spirit Society to celebrate one-year mark of marriage equality vote