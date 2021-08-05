World Health Organization seeks stop to COVID booster

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The World Health Organization says countries should hold off on giving COVID booster shots, because there should be a greater focus on getting people from poorer countries vaccinated first.

Many developed countries have seen vaccination rates plateauing over the past few months, and global organizations are calling on moving onto third-world nations next.

“The most important point here is that the availability of vaccines here in the United States is really a blessing, and that’s the defense against COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said.

Wehbi did not say what rates he would be comfortable with before recommending booster shots for North Dakotans, but did say there’s ongoing research into its necessity.

