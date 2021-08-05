Advertisement

Velva Public School preps for 2021-22 school year

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
VELVA, N.D. – Back to school is fast approaching for students around the region.

Your News Leader continues our back-to-school coverage with Velva Public School.

This year Velva Public School will look a little more normal when students return.

“This year masks will not be mandated, but they are always an option for staff and students, if they choose to do so they can do that,” said Superintendent Dave Schoch.

Sports will also get back to usual.

“Football started today cross country started Monday,” said Administrative Assistant Corrine Heilman.

The school will continue its enhanced cleaning policies.

“Disinfecting classrooms every day, making sure frequently touched items are sanitized quite often things like that,” explained Schoch.

The first day is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Just under 400 students attend the K through 12 school.

