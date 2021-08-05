Update to approved road changes for Minot-area schools

MINOT, N.D. – Earlier this week we reported about the approved road changes to portions of 9th Avenue SW and 25th Street NW.

Now Your News Leader has learned more about the reasons behind those changes.

As for the changes near Bel Air Elementary, they were suggested by the city who said they wanted to increase the sight distance of a crosswalk by the school.

Meanwhile, 9th Avenue SW is located outside of Jim Hill Middle School.

Leadership with the city said the district wanted to change the road from two lanes to one.

“Currently, it’s a traditional two-lane road with an in and an out. What they would like to do is make that approach an out only. So we needed to go through council to change the road from a two-lane road to a one-way road east bound only,” said City Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz.

City leadership says they hope to implement both changes before the start of the school year, which is in just a few weeks.

