Sports Spotlight: Hannah Herbel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winning a state championship is the dream for high school athletes. Century’s Hannah Herbel has made that dream come true three times already, and she still has two more seasons to play golf for the Patriots.

Being consistent at golf is nearly an impossible task as even the best players in the world can’t do it every round. It requires practice, patience and preparation. For Century’s Hannah Herbel, she’s about as consistent as anyone in the state.

“My 7th-grade season. Playing with the high school girls, you know I just thought it was really kind of fun. Especially state, that’s a really fun tournament,” said Herbel.

Herbel started playing at seven, joining the Patriots program in middle school. She is heading into her junior season, and she’s already won three individual state titles.

“Day-to-day I think I just take it round-by-round, hole-by-hole. I try not to look ahead, think ahead, think about future tournaments. I just try and stay in that moment, and I think that’s helped me out a lot,” said Herbel.

Competing at such a high level for so long, she’s had a lot of time to develop her game. But it’s her mentorship at only 17 that stands out to so many.

“I think she’s meant a lot. What’s really cool is she takes a lot of younger girls under her wing. You know she’s a great example of we preach the mental side of things and taking things shot-by-shot, not getting caught up if things go bad, just kind of shaking things off, and she’s been a fantastic role model,” said Century Girls’ Golf Head Coach Jeff Rasmussen.

Her junior season starts August 9th, and even a decade after she started the game, it’s the unknown that is so intriguing.

“I just go out and play and try to hit the ball well, and whatever happens, happens, and that’s just what I like about it, you don’t know what to expect when you go out to play. And I think that’s my favorite part of the game, it’s just different every day,” said Herbel.

Herbel certainly comes from a golfing family. Her older brother, Cole won multiple tournaments in the WDA while competing for Legacy and St. Mary’s plus Hannah’s twin sister Leah has also claimed her fair share of victories despite missing time last year due to an injury.

