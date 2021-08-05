Roosevelt Park Zoo prepares for 100 year celebration

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo is getting ready for a milestone birthday as they prepare for their centennial celebration this Saturday.

The construction of what is today known as the Aviary building in 1921 was the starting point of the Roosevelt Zoo today which we’re still enjoying 100 years later.

The aviary building used to be the main facility used to house animals. Returning visitors like Rollie Dalin said a lot has changed even since his last time visiting in the 1970′s.

“Well I remember I walked through the building and then on the outside of the building if I remember, there was the tigers and stuff the big large animals and then they could go inside when it got colder out. It was a fast-little experience because I don’t think they had so many animals,” said Dalin.

While the aviary building became a permanent fixture of the zoo, it had already had its first large animal the American Bison added in 1920.

Expansions continued with the addition of the first tiger exhibit in the 1940′s and the large cat complex built in 1974 after the flood of 1969.

Since its humble beginnings the zoo has continued to grow and provide education and entertainment to the community.

“Technically the zoo began on April 9, 1914. At that time when the Minot Park District declared us a Zoo we had 24 squirrels,” said Jennifer Kleen, Executive Director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society

Now the zoo continues to expand with the addition of the tiger habitats and the latest project the amur leopard exhibit.

The Minot park district will be donating an entire day’s worth of revenue on Saturday which means all the money raised through the $5 admission to the centennial celebration will go straight to the new leopard exhibit set to open in fall of 2022.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo will be celebrating with a full day of events including a pancake breakfast starting at 9 a.m., a zoo camp parade for all ages, keeper chats and tours and of course birthday cake.

