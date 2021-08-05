One killed in crash Wednesday in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN COUNTY, N.D. - The North Dakota State Patrol said an 81-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Sheridan County.

Investigators said a 58-year-old woman was headed north in an SUV on Highway 14 from Bismarck to Rugby just after 11 a.m. when she failed to yield right-of-way at the intersection of Highway 200.

The patrol says the SUV struck a van, tossing its passenger, the 81-year-old woman, from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The others in the crash were taken to area hospitals for injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.