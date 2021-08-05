New Blue Hawks head volleyball coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shari Hewson has been named Dickinson State’s new head volleyball coach. She takes over the Blue Hawks program from Jennifer Willis.

Hewson went to high school in New England, N.D. She played college volleyball for Williston State and Minot State.

Shari was the head coach at Bismarck High for a season and the Demons finished as the Class-A state runner-up that year.

