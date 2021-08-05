Advertisement

New Blue Hawks head volleyball coach

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shari Hewson has been named Dickinson State’s new head volleyball coach. She takes over the Blue Hawks program from Jennifer Willis.

Hewson went to high school in New England, N.D. She played college volleyball for Williston State and Minot State.

Shari was the head coach at Bismarck High for a season and the Demons finished as the Class-A state runner-up that year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Stimulus checks forever?
Corn Harvest
Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn
Chad Isaak
Recapping day one of the Chad Isaak trial
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Sunday near Glen Ullin

Latest News

Hannah Herbel
Sports Spotlight: Hannah Herbel
UND running back Otis Weah added to Walter Payton Award watch list
Big Sticks clinch playoff spot
NDSU wide receiver Christian Watson added to Walter Payton Award watch list