New arena ready for 65th annual Champion’s Ride this weekend

SENTINEL BUTTE, N.D. - Some of the best saddle bronc riders in the world will be in Sentinel Butte this weekend.

The 65th annual Champion’s Ride is Saturday at Home on the Range.

The event will be held in a brand-new arena. The original wood arena was replaced in the 90s, but organizers say it was time to update it again, and the 65th anniversary seemed like the perfect time.

The new arena is maintenance free.

Thanks to generous donations, they were able to make more updates than they originally planned.

“We’ve had so many people come up and step up and say they want to make donations to the new arena,” Jolene Obrigewitch, development director for Home on the Range said. “We have new bucking chutes, we have new holding pens and we have a whole new arena. It’s just truly amazing to see all these people come forward to see our dream come true.”

The new arena will also be used throughout the year to work cattle.

You can learn more about Saturday’s Champion’s Ride and purchase tickets at hotrnd.com.

All proceeds from the event will be used to keep Home on the Range open.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.