NDSU’s Otterdahl places 10th in Olympic final

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU’s Payton Otterdahl went 68-feet 7-inches in his final qualifying attempt in the shot put at the Olympic games. The effort earned the former Bison standout a place in the finals on Wednesday evening in Tokyo.

Otterdahl’s best effort was his first effort in the final. The former NCAA National Champion went 20.32 meters which is 66-feet 8-inches.

The top eight make the cut and Payton was in tenth place after his third and final attempt.

Payton is the fourth NDSU track & field athlete to qualify for the Summer Olympics.

He is the first Bison to compete in the final of an Olympic event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.