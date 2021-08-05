Advertisement

NDSU’s Otterdahl places 10th in Olympic final

Payton Otterdahl
Payton Otterdahl(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU’s Payton Otterdahl went 68-feet 7-inches in his final qualifying attempt in the shot put at the Olympic games. The effort earned the former Bison standout a place in the finals on Wednesday evening in Tokyo.

Otterdahl’s best effort was his first effort in the final. The former NCAA National Champion went 20.32 meters which is 66-feet 8-inches.

The top eight make the cut and Payton was in tenth place after his third and final attempt.

Payton is the fourth NDSU track & field athlete to qualify for the Summer Olympics.

He is the first Bison to compete in the final of an Olympic event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Stimulus checks forever?
Corn Harvest
Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn
Chad Isaak
Recapping day one of the Chad Isaak trial
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Sunday near Glen Ullin

Latest News

New Blue Hawks head volleyball coach
Hannah Herbel
Sports Spotlight: Hannah Herbel
UND running back Otis Weah added to Walter Payton Award watch list
Big Sticks clinch playoff spot