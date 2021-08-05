Money raised in Great American Bike Race makes therapy possible for kids

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Sanford Health Foundation’s Great American Bike Race is not only one of the largest stationary bike races in the country, but also a huge fundraiser.

In the past 25 years, the event has raised more than $4.6million to help kids and young adults who live with cerebral palsy and other childhood-onset conditions.

That might mean purchasing a new wheelchair, making renovations to make a child’s home more accessible or helping pay for out-of-pocket medical and travel expenses.

It might also mean extra therapy at Sanford Children’s Therapies.

Keegan Blair loves music.

“That’s one of his favorite things,” his mom, Maran Blair said.

Music is a big part of his therapy at Children’s Therapies.

Keegan was born with numerous medical issues.

“He has arthrogryposis, which is his joint structures, microcephaly which is his smaller head. He has a feeding tube as well as hypotonia which is poor muscle tone,” Maran explained.

His mom says these weekly therapy sessions have made a big difference.

“He’s blossomed a lot within the last couple of months,” she said.

His progress is thanks in part to the therapists and the state-of-the-art equipment here. It’s all possible for kids like Keegan, thanks to GABR funds.

“We don’t turn anybody away whether they have funds or not,” explained Judy Bahe, a physical therapist at Sanford Childeren’s Therapies. “We pull in GABR funds to help those that don’t have the insurance make sure that they are getting the therapies that they need so the child can improve, and the therapists can do everything that they need to with the newest equipment possible.”

Keegan’s mom says these therapists and this equipment have been the keys to her son’s progress. And that, she says, is a direct result of money raised in the Great American Bike Race.

This year’s Great American Bike Race will be August 28 the Bismarck Event Center.

They hope to raise $400,000 this year.

You can learn more and register your team at sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

