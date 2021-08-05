Minot Public Schools administrators, students discuss plan for 2021-22 school year

MINOT, N.D. – There are only a couple more weeks before students in the Minot Public School District report back to the classroom.

Principals and other 10-month employees will return to work Thursday, but administrators said they have been planning for the 2021-22 school year throughout the summer and they hope to make it as normal as possible.

Some students said they are looking forward to the relaxed restrictions.

“Going to prom and homecoming and it’s all normal and being able to experience the class without wearing a mask,” said student Emma Rouse.

Optional masking is not the only change.

“We will be allowing visitors back in. We’ll be allowing guest speakers to come in. We will be increasing our field trips to what they were pre covid, and generally, most of those restrictions, for now, will be gone,” said Minot Public School District Superintendent Dr. Vollmer.

Sports will also return without the travel and spectator restrictions, something Magic City Campus senior and swimmer Emma Rouse is happy about

“It feels a lot better because last year we didn’t get to do a lot of stuff with our team, but this year we are allowed to do team bonding,” explained Rouse.

As far as contact tracing Dr. Vollmer said he anticipates that the school will continue to handle it for now as a part of its commitment to the health and safety of both students and staff.

“We have a lot of work to do between now and then with the Department of Health and First District Health.

The first day of school for the MPS School district is scheduled for Aug. 24.

The full-back to school plan formulated by the reintegration committee is on the Minot Public Schools website under the Continuity of Services Plan tab.

