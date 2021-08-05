Advertisement

Minot NDSU Research Facility completes seed conditioning plant

Minot NDSU Research Facility seed conditioning plant
Minot NDSU Research Facility seed conditioning plant(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Local agronomists and Ag researchers will be able to expand the types of seeds they can process.

It’s due to the completion of the new seed conditioning facility for NDSU North Central Research Extension Center.

The new seed conditioning plant was completed in late July and is the result of more than a decade of collaboration and fundraising.

The plant includes a brand new air screen, indent machine, gravity table and color sorter.

The facility also allows seeds to be transferred horizontally instead of being dropped which decreases damage and increases the odds of germination.

Staff said all these new components work together to provide a more pure batch of seeds to grow from.

“In the past most of our seed production was small grains, so most of those drops and the equipment for that seed conditioning facility were specific to small grains. With our new facility we can condition any seed we need to grow in North Dakota,” said Facility Director Shana Forster.

The facility had an overall price tag of $2.25 million, which came from state and local governments along with local fundraising.

The plant is expected to be used for the first time in late fall or early winter. Farmers can come and collect the first batch of seeds in spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Stimulus checks forever?
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Chad Isaak
Opening statements and questioning of witnesses highlight day three of the Chad Isaak trial
One killed in crash Wednesday in Sheridan County

Latest News

Velva Public School preps for 2021-22 school year
Update to approved road changes for Minot-area schools
Bismarck Bucks eyeing playoffs
Money raised in Great American Bike Race
Money raised in Great American Bike Race makes therapy possible for kids