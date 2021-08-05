Minot NDSU Research Facility completes seed conditioning plant

MINOT, N.D. – Local agronomists and Ag researchers will be able to expand the types of seeds they can process.

It’s due to the completion of the new seed conditioning facility for NDSU North Central Research Extension Center.

The new seed conditioning plant was completed in late July and is the result of more than a decade of collaboration and fundraising.

The plant includes a brand new air screen, indent machine, gravity table and color sorter.

The facility also allows seeds to be transferred horizontally instead of being dropped which decreases damage and increases the odds of germination.

Staff said all these new components work together to provide a more pure batch of seeds to grow from.

“In the past most of our seed production was small grains, so most of those drops and the equipment for that seed conditioning facility were specific to small grains. With our new facility we can condition any seed we need to grow in North Dakota,” said Facility Director Shana Forster.

The facility had an overall price tag of $2.25 million, which came from state and local governments along with local fundraising.

The plant is expected to be used for the first time in late fall or early winter. Farmers can come and collect the first batch of seeds in spring of 2022.

