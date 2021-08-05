Advertisement

‘Future of food’ event emphasizes localizing your food

"Future of food" event
"Future of food" event
By Jake Zane
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many gathered Wednesday at the North Dakota Heritage Center to learn more about the “future of food.”

At the event, food experts Dan Kitteredge, Joel Salatin and Mark Schatzker shared their views and experience on the sustainability and quality of food production, focusing on the entire process from the soil to the consumer.

One of the event’s main ideas: localizing your food.

Oakes, North Dakota farmer Bryan McKowen was in attendance and a big follower of Salatin’s work.

“Our farm is an open door. If you want to come out and see those birds running around in the field and chasing bugs, snapping at butterflies and all that stuff, it’s an open door. You can come, see that happen. I don’t know what better way you can feel good about your food,” said McKowen.

