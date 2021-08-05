Former Bismarck State College basketball player Masai Ujiri promoted in Toronto Raptors organization

Former Bismarck State College Men’s Basketball player and 2021 BSC Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Masai Ujiri was promoted to Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors Thursday, the team announced on social media.

Ujiri constructed the Toronto Raptors over the previous 8 season and is credited as the architect for the 2019 NBA Championship team. Ujiri joined the Raptors after winning the 2013 NBA Executive of the Year while General Manager of the Denver Nuggets.

Ujiri transformed Toronto into a serious contender and global franchise, including being labeled as the mastermind to acquire future NBA Hall of Famer Kawhi Leonard for the 2018-2019 championship season.

His current contract was set to expire soon, and he had began hearing offers from other professional franchises beyond just professional basketball.

While also one of the league’s top executives, Ujiri is also committed to continue serving as a philanthropist through his Giants of Africa organization, being born and raised in Nigeria.

