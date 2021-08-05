Bismarck Bucks eyeing playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bucks are in their third season in Bismarck and are wrapping up their most promising year to date. They have two games over the next three week, and it will decide their playoff fate.

The Bismarck Bucks find themselves in good position heading into the final weeks of the regular season. At 7-6, they only need one more win to make this the winningest season in Bucks history.

Rod Miller: “I think we’re starting to peak at the right time. We had some adversities earlier in the season, losing our quarterbacks, but that’s part of this game, that’s what you want to do. Have your quarterbacks advance, and have our players advance. So, we had to fight through that. I think our defense our defense is gelling, playing well, keeping us in ballgames, and the offense is starting to click, so I feel good about where we’re at right now.”

That adversity has caused more than five different quarterbacks run the offense in 13 weeks.

Miller: “It’s a tough situation, but it’s a situation we want to be in. In this league it’s about giving the guys a chance to advance, so when you get a guy who can advance to go overseas, go back to the CFL, that’s good for our team and that’s good for our league as well.”

Bismarck is eyeing its first ever winning season and playoff berth. It’s been a grind to get there.

Sterling Clark: “Like we’ve said all year, we knew we were going to be underdogs. We don’t have a lot of big names, school guys here, we’re underdogs. That’s how we like it, I love it like that. The experts, what do they know? They don’t know anything. We’re just going to keep on believing in ourselves because nobody believes in us but us. So, I’m glad that I’m here and I’m glad to be part of this organization”

There are two games left in the season, and if they win out, the chances of a home playoff game exponentially grow.

Miller: “You know our big thing is to go 1-0 each week. You know our goal mentality is to try and finish 9-6 and control our destiny. If we do that, we could possibly get a home game. So, we’re just trying to play out, we just want to be in the playoffs. The home game would be nice, but we just want to be in the playoffs. So that’s our goal, go 1-0 each week, finish 9-6, control our destiny, and be in the playoffs.”

The Bucks travel to Iowa this weekend, then to Albuquerque on the 21st. Their game at the Events Center on August 13th was cancelled by the I.F.L. to balance out the schedule across the league.

