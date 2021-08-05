Advertisement

11B and 9B football open up 2021 season today with first practices

11B and 9B Football Open up 2021 Season Today With First Practices
11B and 9B Football Open up 2021 Season Today With First Practices(Station)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today marks the first official day of the 2021 NDHSAA Football season, with some Class B teams beginning under the moonlight at exactly 12:00 AM this morning.

The 11B and 9B programs begin contest on Friday, August 20th, followed by 11AA and 11A August 23rd.

In the previous division alignments, the NDHSAA was broken up into AAA, AAA, A, and 9-Man. Beginning this year, the four divisions are 11AA, 11A, 11B, and 9B, with some 11AA and 11A teams moving divisions from last year.

2020 Champions:

AAA – Bismarck Century (Def. West Fargo Sheyenne 34-0)

AA – Bismarck St. Mary’s (Def. Beulah 17-7)

A – Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Def. Lisbon 42-28)

9-Man – Linton/HMB (Def. Cavalier 32-24)

9B playoffs begin October 16th, with Class A beginning 2 weeks after.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Stimulus checks forever?
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Chad Isaak
Opening statements and questioning of witnesses highlight day three of the Chad Isaak trial
One killed in crash Wednesday in Sheridan County

Latest News

Bismarck Bucks eyeing playoffs
Money raised in Great American Bike Race
Money raised in Great American Bike Race makes therapy possible for kids
Masai Ujiri
Former Bismarck State College basketball player Masai Ujiri promoted in Toronto Raptors organization
Home on the Range
New arena ready for 65th annual Champion’s Ride this weekend