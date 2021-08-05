11B and 9B football open up 2021 season today with first practices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today marks the first official day of the 2021 NDHSAA Football season, with some Class B teams beginning under the moonlight at exactly 12:00 AM this morning.

The 11B and 9B programs begin contest on Friday, August 20th, followed by 11AA and 11A August 23rd.

In the previous division alignments, the NDHSAA was broken up into AAA, AAA, A, and 9-Man. Beginning this year, the four divisions are 11AA, 11A, 11B, and 9B, with some 11AA and 11A teams moving divisions from last year.

2020 Champions:

AAA – Bismarck Century (Def. West Fargo Sheyenne 34-0)

AA – Bismarck St. Mary’s (Def. Beulah 17-7)

A – Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Def. Lisbon 42-28)

9-Man – Linton/HMB (Def. Cavalier 32-24)

9B playoffs begin October 16th, with Class A beginning 2 weeks after.

