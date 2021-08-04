UND running back Otis Weah added to Walter Payton Award watch list

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Walter Payton Award is one of the most prestigious awards given out annually in college football, awarded to the FCS’s top offensive performer.

It was announced Wednesday that University of North Dakota running back Otis Weah was added to the award’s preseason watch list.

Weah, a Junior from Moorehead, Minnesota, put together one of the greatest seasons in UND history in 2020. He led the conference in yards (730), yards per carry (7.2), total touchdowns (9), and yards per game (104.3) — each of which ranked top-10 nationally.

The 5′9″ back scored in each game he played in this past season and finished 4th in the Walter Payton Award voting. He also garnered All-American status from six different publications.

The Fighting Hawks open the season on September 4 at Idaho State.

