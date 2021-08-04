Advertisement

Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market. The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market.

The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.

Like a slew of other big names like Walmart, Taco Bell and Disney, Target is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stimulus checks forever?
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Corn Harvest
Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn
Chad Isaak
Recapping day one of the Chad Isaak trial
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Sunday near Glen Ullin

Latest News

North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
NC college students said to be buying fake COVID vaccination cards
Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
Mom of 3 expresses gratitude for thousands in GoFundMe donations
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour